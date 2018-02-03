Douglas High student among top in state in art

Douglas High's Jessica Visnovitz was one of five students in the state named as an American Vision nominee after the first round of the 2018 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Visnovitz was an American Vision nominee in digital art. In all, Visnovitz received six Gold Key awards for digital art and art portfolio. Douglas had numerous students who received Gold Key status: Samantha Breeden, drawing and illustration, Abbie Baxter, ceramics and glass, Mayci Mariani, photography; Rachel McCready, ceramics and glass; McKenzie Miller, sculpture; Davianna Morris, drawing and illustration; Beck Neal, two Gold Keys for drawing and illustration; Michael Proffitt, mixed media; Alejandro Sosa Hernandez, Art Portfolio and photography; Olivia Welch, 2 Gold Keys for painting. Megan Xin, sculpture.

Also Carson High's Lauren Lemburg received a Gold Key for drawing and illustration and for Dayton High, Hannah Gottschalk received a Gold Key for painting and printmaking and Hannah Gray received a Gold Key for photography.

A panel of judges sorted through more than 2,200 works — a record number of entries — submitted in 16 categories for the visual arts component of the awards, overseen by the Nevada Museum of Art. Award winners will be honored with a ceremony at the Nevada Museum of Art, Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Judges spent two days deliberating which submissions would receive awards, blindly judging on originality, technical skill and the emergence of a personal vision. From the submissions chosen to receive awards, 107 artworks were selected for Gold Key awards, five of which were nominated for the American Visions Award. Gold Key award winners and American Visions nominees go onto compete at the national level, and the chance to be recognized as the best up-and-coming artists in the nation. Judges selected 152 additional artworks to receive the Silver Key award for outstanding achievement at the regional level. The panel selected 424 submissions to receive Honorable Mention recognition. Finally, students demonstrating exceptional talent will be awarded scholarships.

The Museum has partnered with the Holland Project Gallery to present the 2018 Scholastic Art Award winning works, on display through March 4. Gold Key winners will be exhibited at the Holland Project Gallery, 140 Vesta St., Reno. American Vision Award Nominees will be on display at the Nevada Museum of Art, Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery located at 160 W. Liberty St.,t in downtown Reno.

A complete list of Northern Nevada Scholastic Art Award winners can be found here http://www.nevadaart.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/2018-Awards.pdf.