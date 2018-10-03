Drive-thru flu clinic tests emergency response plan

Carson City officials will practice their emergency response plan on Saturday at a drive-thru Point of Dispensing (POD) exercise. This event is open to everyone in the community and will test Carson City's capability to distribute medications to a lot of people during a disaster.

In collaboration with Emergency Management, EMS, Fire, Public Works, and the Sheriff's Office, Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) will host a drive-thru flu clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Carson City DMV parking lot.

Anyone wanting their flu shot is asked to enter the event from Little Lane.

"This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 1918 flu pandemic that killed more than 650,000 Americans. To prevent history from repeating itself, Carson City needs the community's help to test our emergency plan for medication dispensing and to identify areas where they need to improve," said Jeanne Freeman, the Public Health Preparedness Manager. "By attending the flu clinic, you are not only protecting yourself from the flu, but you are helping Carson City be better prepared to respond to emergencies!"

The flu shot is $20. However, Carson City Health and Human Services can bill Medicaid, Medicare, and most private insurances so bring your insurance card to the clinic.

No one will be turned away for an inability to pay!

For those who are unable to attend the drive-thru flu clinic, the vaccine will be available at Carson City Health and Human Services' Immunization Clinic every Thursday between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. on a walk-in basis.

For additional information on this event, visit http://gethealthycarsoncity.org.