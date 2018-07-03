Driver arrested for January fatal crash in Carson City

Omar Adan Oronia-Camacho was arrested on June 8 on suspicion of a felony bench warrant issued by the Carson City Justice Court related to the fatal crash on Jan.6 of this year.

On Jan. 6, the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) investigated a fatal crash on South Carson Street at the intersection with Koontz Lane in Carson City.

A black 1997 Ford F-150 being driven by Oronia-Camacho failed to stop at the red light while driving northbound on South Carson Street, the investigation showed. Oronia-Camacho entered the intersection and struck the driver side of a silver 2004 Buick Lesabre which was preparing to turn left onto South Carson Street from Koontz Lane on a green traffic signal. The driver, Rosemary Stroup, died as a result of the injuries she sustained from the crash.

On June 8, the Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers made contact with Oronia-Camacho at his residence in Gardnerville. Oronia-Camacho was taken into custody without incident.