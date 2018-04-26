Drug roundup in Carson City planned for Saturday

Help protect our community and water supply by properly disposing of your unused or expired prescription drugs, over-the-counter products, prescription liquids, pet medications and syringes.

Partnership Carson City will set up Drug Roundup stations from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in front of both Save Mart Supermarkets, 3620 N. Carson and 4348 S. Carson streets; Smith's Food & Drug Store, 559 E. William St.; and FoodMaxx, 3325 Highway 50 East.

Bring syringes in a hard plastic or tin container.

Drugs and needles can always be dropped off for disposal as well at the Carson City Sheriff's Office, 911 E. Musser St.

For information, call Partnership Carson City at 775-841-4730 or go to pcccarson.org.