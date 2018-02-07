Ducks in a Row: Free event in Carson City to cover gamut of legal topics

What: Ducks in a Row, a free presentation about wills, finances and legal matters

Carson City Nevada Triad will present "Ducks in a Row," a presentation designed to help people understand advanced medical directives, power of attorney and estate management questions regarding wills and finances at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Lora E. Myles, Esq., will present on behalf of RSVP, the Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, located in Carson City. Questionnaires will be circulated at the Senior Center to collect questions for Myles ahead of time.

Myles was raised in Reno and received graduate degrees from the University of Nevada, Reno, and Vermont Law School. She has been the attorney for the Carson and Rural Elder Law Program for more than 20 years, and is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the National Guardianship Association.

Corry Steiner, chair of the Triad board of directors, said Triad is looking for volunteers to fill roles on the program's board to help plan and execute the monthly educational sessions.

“We’ve had a wonderful year with great programs covering everything from flu season to fall prevention.”



"We've had a wonderful year with great programs covering everything from flu season to fall prevention," Steiner said. "We're looking to expand our current board to get more great ideas and support for additional programming."

Steiner said the board hopes to find additional representatives from the corporate sector, RSVP, Health and Human Services, Clergy, an elected official and a member-at-large to round out the Triad community advisory board, which provides community support as well as program presenters.

"Seniors often feel isolated or invisible, and the generosity of the Carson City business community has lifted spirits and encouraged seniors to attend our programs," she said. "We look forward to another fantastic year of partnerships within the community."

The presentation is free of charge and open to the public. Raffle tickets for a drawing for two $15 gift certificates from A Latte, located in the Carson Nugget, will be handed out at the door.

Carson City Triad provides health and safety related information monthly at the Senior Center. Triad is a collaboration between the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Fire Department and Senior Center.

For information about Triad or board membership, email Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, at CWarner@carson.org, or call the center at 775-883-0703.