Eagle Valley Market purchases building in Carson City

After operating out of the location for two decades, Rajwant Sandhu of Eagle Valley Market has purchased a building at 933 Woodside Drive in Carson City in a $720,000 transaction.

Nevada State Development Corporation, the state's largest SBA 504 loan provider, facilitated financing with an SBA 504 loan at a rate of 4.641 percent. Heritage Bank of Nevada also contributed to the finance package.

One of the capital region's leading convenience stores, Eagle Valley Market sells a wide variety of groceries, snacks, drinks, and other convenience items.

"We've had the pleasure of serving Carson City and the surrounding area for more than 20 years in this spot, and we are thrilled to be able to take advantage of the opportunity to buy our own building," said Sandhu. "Ever since I bought the business in 2010, I've had my eye on owning the property outright. A low-interest SBA 504 loan with a low down payment went a long way toward helping me achieve that goal."

Heather Ashbridge, assistant vice president/loan officer with Nevada State Development Corporation, said, "For a highly motivated and hard-working small business owner like Rajwant Sandhu, taking control of your destiny by purchasing your own property is one of the most positive steps you can take. This building purchase will allow Eagle Valley Market to serve its customers from its location for years to come. It was a real pleasure working with Rajwant, and we can't wait to see what's next for her and her business."

Sandhu operates two convenience stores in Carson City — Eagle Valley Market and Fairview Foodmart, which she has run since 2011. She and her son, Manroop Sandhu, are the key managers of the businesses. Together they oversee all management and day-to-day activities of the stores.

Eagle Valley Market's primary geographical target is northeast Carson City. Competitors include 7-11, Country Store and Maverick gas station.

Eagle Valley Market's current marketing is limited to exterior signs, but Sandhu plans to begin advertising in print media and on radio. Her goal is to open a third convenience store in the next several years.

For information about Nevada State Development Corporation, visit http://www.nsdc.com.