Education announcements: $60,000 in college scholarships offered by Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union has expanded its annual scholarship program to help even more people pursue their undergraduate, technical or trade school education goals.

This year, 30 scholarships will be awarded to qualifying individuals.

Twenty-five $2,000 scholarships are available to applicants who are a GNCU member or the child, spouse, or parent of a GNCU member. The applicant must be 24 or younger at the time of application.

In addition, five $2,000 scholarships are available to GNCU members who are age 25 or older at the time of application.

Selection criteria will be based on the financial need of the applicants, as well as academic performance, school and community involvement, and written recommendations from schools and community leaders.

Recipients must attend school as a full-time student during the 2018-2019 school year and can use the scholarship monies for tuition, course registration, special classes, laboratory fees, room and board, textbooks, and class materials.

Applications, available at gncu.org, are due no later than March 30.

Gardnerville woman earns degree

Layla Pierson of Gardnerville earned a degree from Eastern New Mexico University on Dec. 16.

ENMU, a state institution offering associate, bachelor and master degree options, serves students from around the world. Courses are offered on-campus and online. It's in Portales, N.M.

Scholarships available for high school seniors

The Carson City Unit of the Retired School Employees Association is again offering three $1,000 scholarships to local students interested in pursuing careers in the field of education.

The scholarships can be used at any Nevada institution of higher learning.

Edith Milo scholarships will be awarded to a student from Carson High School and another from Dayton High School.

The Charles Pettycrew scholarship will be awarded to a student currently attending Western Nevada College.

Applications are available in each school's counseling office. The deadline to apply is March 15, an earlier date than previous years.

For information, call James or Sheilla Kiley at 775-841-5797.