Elder abuse guide released for Nevada law enforcement

The Nevada attorney general's office has released a guide to help law enforcement and others recognize elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt said the guide is step one in a statewide training program and was funded in part by a grant through the federal Office on Violence Against Women. He said the guide is intended not only to help recognize the signs of elder abuse but to provide law enforcement in particular with options including crimes to consider when investigating elder abuse and how to access civil legal remedies in those cases.

"This resource guide was created to ensure Nevada's law enforcement are equipped to recognize the signs of elder abuse and provide them with information about available resources," he said. "The ultimate goal is to ensure that Nevada's vulnerable elderly population obtains needed services no matter how they come in contact with state or local government."

He said grant money has also been set aside to provide services to elderly victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, financial exploitation and neglect.

The guide is on the attorney general's website at ag.nv.gov under the Consumer Support, Senior Protection section.