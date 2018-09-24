Election focus of next Ideas on Tap in Carson City

The next Ideas on Tap will focus on the upcoming election.

"No Sympathy for Voters' Apathy," will feature local attorney, Kevin Benson, Benson Law; Latino advocate Elvira Diaz; Susan Merriwether, Carson City clerk-eecorder; and Robert Morin, professor, political science, Western Nevada College.

"During this forum our focal point will be centered around voting, which is the bare minimum participation in a self-governed society," said Mike Smith, the forum's organizer. "I believe it is our moral and ethical duty to participate in our electoral process."

The monthly discussion event will be held Oct. 3, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Battle Born Social Lounge, 318 N. Carson St. The event is free.

For information, contact Smith at smithm410@yahoo.com.