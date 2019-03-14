Election of presidents by popular vote topic of Democratic luncheon

Sondra Cosgrove, president of the League of Women Voters of Nevada and professor of history at the College of Southern Nevada, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. Her teleconferenced presentation will spotlight AB186, legislation currently under consideration, which, if enacted, will ratify the Agreement Among the States to Elect the President by National Popular Vote. Judy Welch, program coordinator for the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada, will moderate the discussion locally.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday in the banquet room of Carson City's Round Table on Retail Drive just off College Parkway.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help to defer recurring expenses at Carson City's Democratic HQ. Suggested donations of $5 or more are gratefully accepted but not required. All are welcome.

For information, contact Rich Dunn at 775-434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.