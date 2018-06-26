Empire offering $21 rounds in July

During the whole month of July, Empire Ranch Golf Course will be celebrating 21 years of business with its "July Bang."

During July, Empire's slogan will be "The Empire is green, the roughs are cut, come golf at Empire Ranch for 21 bucks."

All during July there will be $21 rounds of golf offered and also $25 rounds of golf with $5 coupons.

Food specials will be offered throughout July, including Taco Tuesdays every Tuesday, and free range balls will be provided for members.

In addition, birthday parties with cake and ice cream for a maximum of 30 people can be reserved during July for $100.

Other promotions include the first 21 golfers on Sunday, July 1 will play for free. On Independence Day, July 4, veterans will play for free.

A father/son golf day will be held on Saturday, July 7. On Sunday, July 15, Empire Ranch will host a neighbor block party/picnic.

There will be raffle giveaways on Sunday, July 22 and Saturday, July 28.

On July 19 there will be a free kids clinic at 9 a.m.

There will also be promotions held every Friday in July. Wine tastings will be held on July 6 and July 20 and Nine and Dine will be held on July 13 and July 27 which offers the chance to play nine holes and dine afterward.

Open to the public, Empire Ranch Golf Course is located off of Highway 50 East on Empire Ranch Road.

Empire Ranch is also available for weddings, parties and other events.

For more information, call 885-2100.