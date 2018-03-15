Empire Ranch sale falls through

The deal to acquire Empire Ranch Golf Course is off.

The golf course this afternoon posted a message on its Facebook page saying the property isn't being sold.

"Empire Ranch 27 Hole Championship Golf Course is not selling and is still open for business! We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to our wonderful city, community, & golfers. Although this has been an unfortunate mix up, this has been a great eye opener for all of us to appreciate the beauty this amazing golf course has to offer.

Changes needed to be made and we take full ownership of the changes. In these changes, we hired a new highly experienced chef. This chef has worked in one of the best restaurants Tahoe has to offer. Bringing a new menu that will please your appetite. Also, we are putting the final touches that should be ready soon from the damages our golf course had from the flood. Going in our 21 years of servicing our community, we are looking forward to all the positive changes to come in this 2018," reads the post.

