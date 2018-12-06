EODMU-5 members jump into military free fall training

SANTA RITA, Guam — A small white plane cuts through the sky over the island of Guam. Inside, an eight-man team from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 rises as they prepare to jump from the aircraft at 10,500 feet, Nov. 30.

Lt. j.g. Cody Cordero, from Houston, assigned to EODMU-5, takes a deep breath and focuses on his training as he prepares for his 28th jump.

Service members assigned to EODMU-5 participate in a two-day military free fall training operation in order to improve proficiency and maintain jump qualifications.

"It's important to conduct this training because military free-fall is a perishable skill that must be exercised to remain viable," said Senior Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Steve Cho, from Los Angeles, assigned to EODMU-5

For Cordero, each jump gives him the opportunity to set goals and fine-tune his skills.

"I wanted to be able to jump with a drop zone that was very small," said Cordero. "I focused on my canopy control and master that in my jumps."

The team consisted of 8 service members, each contributing to maintaining the stack formation.

"During flight, each member drives their parachute in order to navigate to the intended target as a team," said Cho.

As the last moments of the exercise came to a close, it was time for Cordero to land in the drop zone. He navigated his parachute closer to the ground and eventually touched the blades of the tall grass with his feet. A second later and a few feet gained, Cordero was able to place one foot in front of the other and come to a halt on the ground.

"Sometimes you may have rough landings or a bad exit, but you just have to pick yourself up and keep going," said Cordero.

Upon completion of the training, all service members had passed the military free fall training.

EODMU-5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, the primary expeditionary task force responsible for the planning and execution of coastal riverine operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving engineering and construction, and underwater construction in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

