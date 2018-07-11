Equestrian program holds fundraiser in Carson City

Live music, food, a silent auction and a raffle will be at the heart of a fundraiser to help a vulnerable population: children and adults living with physical, mental, emotional or educational special needs.

The fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Red's Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St., will raise money for the Sierra Therapeutic Equestrian Program.

The Washoe Valley facility has dedicated its mission to offering therapeutic riding to ease symptoms of disabilities.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the center relies on donations and fundraisers to continue its more-than-20-year run.

"Money we're raising now is going to scholarships for the care and maintenance of our equine partners," said Executive Director Konnie McGruder.

The equine partners include horses and donkeys, animals that help STEP participants hone balance, mobility, coordination, posture and other critical skills.

Sponsored by the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and Red's, the fundraiser, to be held outdoors on the restaurant's patio, has an admission of $10.

McGruder said the fundraiser wouldn't be possible without the three men who spearheaded it — Sam Rojas and Jeff Cordova of Red's and Bryan Rosario of Sierra Nevada Brewery.

Food is included in admission, and drink specials offering $4 brews and $2 soft drinks will also benefit the nonprofit.

Additionally, hotel stays, dinners, show tickets, handmade quilts and an assortment of other prizes are up for grabs. Raffle tickets are priced at $5 for three or $10 for seven.

For event tickets in advance, call or text Katie at 530-249-4938. Otherwise, buy them at the door.