Equine Herpes warning issued after Fernley event

State Veterinarian J.J. Goicoechea is strongly recommending cancellation of all horse events this coming weekend to try to slow the spread of the Equine Herpes Virus.

He said the recommendation was based on the likelihood of statewide exposure at a March 8-10 event in Fernley. He emphasized there's no public health risk from the disease.

There have now been three confirmed cases of EHV in Nevada and three horse facilities in Southern Nevada have been quarantined.

He urged all horse owners to check their animals' temperature at least twice daily and call a veterinarian if an animal's temperature exceeds 102 degrees.

Equine Herpes Virus symptoms include fever, cough and runny nose. The virus can cause respiratory disease in young horses, abortions in pregnant mares and neurologic disease in older horses.