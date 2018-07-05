‘Escape Room’ opens in Carson City

Will you be able to escape?

The new Escape Room at the Brewery Arts Center is a real-life game in which a group of participants find themselves in a "locked" room with clues and locks hidden throughout, with one mission — to escape. A cross between scavenger hunt and a puzzle, players must work together to escape in the one hour allotted time limit.

Now taking reservations, the BAC's Escape Room is a music themed room set in an alternate reality in which music of all kinds has been banned.

Reno resident and self-proclaimed escape room enthusiast, Kristen O'Brien, developed the room's concept and designed much of the room with help from some loyal BAC volunteers. Kristen has used her skill as an Escape Room designer for other non-profits in Reno looking to use it as a fundraiser. After going through one of Kristen's rooms in Reno, BAC director Gina Hill knew they had to ask her to create one for Carson City.

"We think Carson City will love having their own escape room. We are so excited to bring this awesome adventure and entertainment home to Carson City," says Hill, "the rooms are family friendly and we encourage people 13 years or older to give it a try."

BAC's Escape Room is perfect for group activities and suited for team building exercises, a night of fun with family and friends, or a date with your special someone. The room is designed for up to eight people.

The room was created to support the arts programming of the BAC in a space that's normally dormant for the summer to accommodate the Levitt AMP Summer Concert Series.

People interested in having the opportunity to be among the first to experience can sign up at breweryarts.org or call 775-883-1976.

Cost up to 4 people is $60 with $15 for each additional person up to a group of eight.

The Escape Room is inside the Expresso Yourself Café at 449 West King Street, Carson City 89703.