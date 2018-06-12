Escaped inmate wanted by Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for an escaped inmate.

At 5:58 a.m., a work crew inmate at the Carson City Jail escaped from custody. The inmate has been identified as Michael Anthony Bass, born Feb. 19, 1995. Bass was arrested for a misdemeanor probation violation on May 17 and was due to be released from custody on Sept. 3. Records indicate that Bass was originally arrested by law enforcement for a drug related offense (heroin). Bass is not known to have a history of violence, though has resisted law enforcement in the past.

An investigation has revealed that Bass was assigned to the Culinary Kitchen in the jail. Under civilian supervision, inmates in the kitchen were cleaning the area and emptying trash left over from the morning meal activities. After stacking pallets in the "loading dock" area of the jail service entry point, Bass fled over a fence. Although the area of the jail was immediately secured by responding patrol units and search/tracking K-9's, Bass could not be located.

Carson City Detectives are attempting to locate Rumor Kamille Shilling, a Douglas County resident, born Feb. 2, 1995, associated with this escape. Shilling is known to have a close association with Bass, and was identified early this morning as having left her hotel room in North Carson City just prior to the escape, and has been identified as being in the area of the escape shortly after Bass fled, driving a white 2003 Mercedes SUV with expired Nevada license plate DL1411.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Bass or Schilling is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-887-2677.