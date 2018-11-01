ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada chosen as top 10 finalist

To increase awareness of the 36 million low-literate adults in the U.S., ProLiteracy, the largest adult literacy and basic education nonprofit organization in the nation, has launched its ProLiteracy Hero contest. The contest will award prizes to three adult literacy heroes in the field.

ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada has been chosen as a top 10 finalist by a panel of ProLiteracy judges. The videos and story submissions of all finalists are posted at http://www.proliteracy.org.

Voting is open to the public, and each week the finalists will be narrowed down until the first-, second-, and third place winners are selected on Nov. 16.

"ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada is thrilled to be named a finalist in this contest," said Florence Phillips, founder. "We are hoping to have as many literacy supporters vote for us. The prizes and the recognition will help us further our goals of changing lives through literacy."

"ProLiteracy is excited to launch the ProLiteracy Hero Contest," said Kevin Morgan, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. "The local literacy organizations are the heroes who make dreams come true for adult learners. Choosing the top 10 out of so many worthwhile organizations was difficult. They all deserve to be recognized."

Prizes will include more than $5,000 in New Readers Press adult education materials split between the top three finalists, ProLiteracy memberships, conference scholarships to the 2019 ProLiteracy Conference on Adult Education, Southwest Airlines travel vouchers, and cash.