Evacuation orders lifted at northern Nevada wildfire
June 19, 2018
RENO — The worst danger has passed at a northern Nevada wildfire that has burned nearly 2 square miles (5 sq. kilometers) of mostly rangeland in the Smith Valley southeast of Carson City.
Officials for the Sierra Front Incident Management Team said Tuesday they have lifted all evacuation orders and road closures associated with the Upper Colony Fire.
The fire that broke out Sunday afternoon is now estimated to be 35 percent contained.
Sierra Front spokesperson Erin Holland says full containment is expected by today.
No structures have been damaged or injuries reported.
The cause of the wild land blaze remains under investigation.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Wild fire burning in Pinon and Upper Colony area of Lyon County
- Darrell Moody: NIAA gets Wooden Nickel for treatment of Dayton
- Historic Jack’s Bar in Carson City sells; Nevada Builders Alliance purchases landmark for $300,000
- Dam at Little Washoe Lake could breach
- High salaries at Nevada boards criticized in audit