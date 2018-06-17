Wild fire burning in Pinon and Upper Colony area of Lyon County

Fire is now at 1500 acres. Numerous structures are still threatened, according to Jeff Page, Lyon County manager.

Approximately 300 firefighters, 25 engines, 3 helicopters, 8 fixed wing and 4 hand crews are fighting this fire.

Evacuations are underway. Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue are conducting evacuation and traffic control. Lyon County Human Services and Red Cross are managing the shelter. Lyon County Large Animal Rescue Team is sheltering livestock at Dresser field

No structures have been lost and no injuries reported at of 5 p.m.

WELLINGTON — Smith Valley Fire Protection District is working a wild fire in the area of Pinon and Upper Colony. It is burning 60-80 acres with 50 homes in the area.

Shelter is at Smith Valley Baptist Church 888 Hudson Way.

Smith Valley Fire, BLM, East Fork Fire, Mason Valley Fire, Antelope Valley Fire are on scene with15 engines, 2 NDF helicopters, 2 heavy tankers, and 4 seats are on scene. Eight handcrews have been ordered as well as 10 engines. The fire was reported about noon on Sunday.

The Sierra Front Type 3 team has been ordered.