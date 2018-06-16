Evening of entertainment raises more than $1,000 for seniors

One thousand one hundred and ten dollars. That's the amount raised by a generous community, skillful cooks at the Dayton Valley Senior Center, and the famous Misfits Theatre Group.

On June 8, the Senior Center, headed by Stephanie Wolf, served a spaghetti and meatball dinner to 60 people.

The dinner was followed by a brief skit, aptly titled "SP" Getty Anyone?" written and directed by Sheila Steele and performed by seven Misfits' actors.

The skit was about the richest woman in the world, Betty "SP" Getty, who leaves Italy to seek rest from her famous lifestyle. She adopts a new identity and moves to Dayton's Tortellini Trailer Park, where she's befriended by the residents and has her eyes opened to the needs of others. Wealth befalls all in a most unusual way.

The audience participated in the skit and enjoyed the opportunity to sing along with "That's Amore" — "When the moon hits your eye …" (you know the rest)!

"Full tummies, a few laughs, and a good love song in your heart. What could beat that? Only one thing: knowing all this effort was for a great cause," the Misfits said.