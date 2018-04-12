Evergreen Gene’s donation site for Pets of Homeless

Evergreen Gene's, Inc., has been chosen by Pets of the Homeless as a new donation site. Donations of pet food and supplies can be taken to 1811 N. Carson St., Carson City that will be delivered to a local food bank, homeless shelter or homeless encampment. The program is an ongoing national effort to regularly supply donated pet food to local people who can't afford to properly provide for their pets.

More than 17,801 pets have been medically treated through the assistance of Pets of the Homeless, and 545 tons of pet food collected and distributed. There are more than 467 donation sites nationwide. Pets of the Homeless has provided more than $692,619 in emergency veterinary care to pets of the homeless.

Evergreen Gene's accepts pet food donations year round. For more information, call 775-530-0946 or call Pets of the Homeless at 775-841-7463.