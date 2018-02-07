Expresso Yourself Cafe in Carson City hosting grand opening celebration

Local coffee, chocolate and art are three specialties that can be found at Carson City's newest cafe.

Expresso Yourself Café, a coffee shop operated out of the Brewery Arts Center, is hosting a grand opening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Expresso Yourself Café is like going over to your best friend's house. You can get a delicious latte made with love and sit back and visit with your friends, do work on your computer, take one of our exclusive art classes or watch a show on our small stage surrounded by local art available for purchase," said Sarah Morey, the cafe's manager.

Offering free Wi-Fi, the eatery at 449 W. King St. is the exclusive home of locally made Moondance Chocolates and the art of 15 local artists.

It's designed to be a place of inspiration and creativity, evident by the chalk board tables and art supplies readily available for when inspiration hits.

The grand opening event is open to everyone and will feature samples of the BAC exclusive coffee blend made by Roasting House Coffee in Virginia City, Moondance Chocolates, Honey B's Baked Goods, and other treats.

Raffle tickets will be sold for the chance to win local art.

For information, call the Brewery Arts Center office at 775-883-1976.