Fairview Drive in Carson City to get $630,000 in work

The Regional Transportation Commission on Wednesday approved road work on 3.2 miles of Fairview Drive.

The $630,000 project will slurry seal the road from Roop Street to Highway 50 East.

The money is coming from $840,000 in undesignated funds in the current fiscal year budget that resulted from costs savings on other projects and higher than expected gas tax revenue, said Lucia Maloney, transportation manager.

Last month, the RTC approved a project to repave Fairview Drive between Carson and Roop streets with $650,628 in Surface Transportation Block Grant funds, federal money the city receives through the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The RTC also allocated $300,000 to help pay for work on the five side streets — Robinson, Spear, Telegraph, Proctor and Musser — in the Curry Streetscape Improvement project that will repave Curry Street between those side streets. The overall project is just more than $4 million.

Dan Stucky, city engineer, said the side streets all ranked poorly on a pavement condition index the city uses to determine what streets most urgently need work. Streets scoring below a 40 on the 100 point index are considered failing, said Stucky. The project portion of Robinson Street scored 19 points and Musser Street scored 24. The remaining streets all scored in the 40s.

The Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which meets before the RTC, approved submittal of an application to request NDOT reclassify North Lompa Lane as a minor collector roadway.

With new development the road is more heavily trafficked and reclassification would make it eligible for federal funding. Eventually, it will be aligned with Butti Way and Airport Road, said Dirk Goering, senior transportation planner.