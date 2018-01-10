Fairview street project now in the works in Carson City

One of Carson City's next street projects will be on Fairview Drive between Carson and Roop streets.

The Regional Transportation Commission on Wednesday allocated $650,628 in Surface Transportation Block Grant funds, federal money the city receives through the Nevada Department of Transportation, for work on the heavily trafficked street.

The project will entail reconstruction of the road between Carson and California streets, and a mill and overlay between California Street and the intersection at Roop Street.

"There are some drainage issues (at the Roop intersection) and this will allow us to address them," said Dirk Goering, senior transportation planner.

“There are some drainage issues (at the Roop intersection) and this will allow us to address them.”



— Dirk GoeringSenior transportation planner Recommended Stories For You

The project will be designed in 2018 and start construction in 2019.

"It fits in nicely with South Carson Street," said Goering, referring to the project to redo Carson Street.

Fairview Drive is in bad condition from heavy traffic on it while it served as the last exit off I-580 before the freeway bypass was built.

Currently it has three left turn lanes onto Carson Street and a fourth lane to turn right or go straight.

South Carson Street will likely be reduced to two lanes in either direction so doing construction on Fairview Drive at the same time means its design can be coordinated to match changes on Carson Street.

The RTC also approved two applications to NDOT for Transportation Alternatives Program money.

One application is for $1.6 million to extend the multi-use path from Colorado Street to the Edmonds Sports Complex, and the second application is for $700,000 to fund Western Nevada Safe Routes to School coordinator and associated activities for three years between 2020-2023.