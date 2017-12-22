Faith & Insight: What is the meaning of Christmas?

When the set time had fully come, he was born. He was born into a world of darkness, sin, depravity and slavery. Infanticide of all male babies was ordered by an edict of the king, yet in the providence of God, this special child was saved. He "grew in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and man."

As a man and by the blood of a lamb he would save his people from death and bring deliverance from slavery. He would provide the light of God's word and he would lead God's children to the promised land.

Moses predicted that one day God would raise up a prophet like himself. Centuries later in the little town of Bethlehem, "when the set time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those under the law, that we might receive adoption to sonship."

The wicked and cruel king Herod ordered the slaughter of the innocents in Bethlehem, but in the providence of God this special child, this Son of God, would be saved in Egypt. He would be called out of Egypt and He and His family would dwell in Nazareth. He "grew in wisdom and stature and in favor with god and man."

Abel's lamb, the Passover lamb and every lamb that had ever been slaughtered pointed to the One John the Baptist introduced as "the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!" By the blood of this Lamb would people be saved from sin and death and be delivered from sin's bondage. By His blood the Lamb "purchased for God persons from every tribe and language and people and nation."

This Deliverer would provide more than the light of God's word. He was and is "the true Light that gives light to everyone." He is the very Word of God. He is God. He not only shows the way, He is the Way, the Way into the Promised Land-Heaven!

Recommended Stories For You

Moses, like the Law and the Prophets, could only lead to Canaan's edge. It would take Joshua (Yeshua), Jesus to take God's children into the heavenly Canaan.

Why did Jesus come to earth? Why did He have to die? He came to seek and to save the lost. He came to save sinners. He came to give His life as a ransom. He paid the price for our sins. "He was pierced through for our transgressions." He died and rose again to save sinners and to lead the redeemed into the Promised Land! Hallelujah! What a Savior!

This Christmas, remember the Lamb of God who was born in a stable and placed in a manger, who's birth was first announced to the shepherds nearby. This Lamb of God came to earth to save us all.

Would you turn your back on Egypt and put your faith in God's Deliverer? Would you be baptized into Him? Would you follow Him beyond the Jordan of death into the Promised Land?

"Thanks be to God for His indescribable Gift!" Merry Christmas to all!

Ken Haskins is pastor of First Christian Church in Carson City.