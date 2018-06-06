Fallon woman, Silver Springs man killed in crash east of Silver Springs

Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 50 at mile marker 32 three miles east of Silver Springs on Monday.

Karen Garretson, 75, of Fallon, and Matthew James Stevens, 35, of Silver Springs were killed as a result of the crash.

At 2:50 p.m. Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the crash. Preliminary investigation showed a black 1996 Ford Ranger pickup driven by Stevens was heading west on Highway 50 toward Silver Springs. A tan 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV driven by Garretson was heading east on Highway 50 towards Fallon.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported Stevens drove into the path of Garretson. The left front of the pickup hit the left front of the SUV.

Both Stevens and Garretson were pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were wearing a seat belt.

Both lanes on Highway 50 were closed until 6 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Trooper Keith Killian of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9631 or keith.killian@dps.state.nv.us case #180600314.