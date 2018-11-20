Fatal crash on Highway 50 Saturday in Carson City

A pedestrian was killed as the result of a crash that happened on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 50 and Airport Road in Carson City.

David Craig Romesberg, 42, died as a result of the crash. At about 8:20 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 50 and Airport Road.

Preliminary investigation shows a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling southbound on Airport Road approaching the intersection with Highway 50. Romesburg was walking northbound in the crosswalk, parallel to Airport Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup made a left turn to travel eastbound onto Highway 50 when the front of the pickup struck Romesburg in the crosswalk. The Chevrolet Silverado continued traveling eastbound and stopped on the shoulder of Highway 50, east of the intersection. Romesburg was transported to an area hospital where he died.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking additional witnesses to this crash. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Trooper Aimee Chesebrough of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9649 or achesebrough@dps.state.nv.us.