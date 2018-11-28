‘Feds Feed Families’ food drive gathers 3,167 pounds

The annual Feds Feed Families food drive donated 3,167 pounds of canned and fresh foods to local food pantries this year.

A spokesman said in addition to the usual partners, the Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Attorney General's Office joined the drive this time.

The other partners are the Third Street Farmer's Market, Nevada Rural Housing Authority, Federal Highway Administration and USDA Rural Development.

All canned donations went to Friends in Service Helping (FISH) while the fresh produce was delivered to the Ron Wood Family Resource Center.

Since the drive began in 2011, officials say they have raised a total of 13,451 pounds of food for area food banks.