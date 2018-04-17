Feds pay back state for Northern Nevada Veterans Home

Nevada's decision to pre-fund construction of the Northern Nevada VeteransHome in Sparks paid off this week when the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs voted to pay the state back the $33.5 million.

Gov. Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature put the money into the budget to jump start construction in hopes that would convince the federal government to move the Nevada project to the top of the construction list.

With that funding in hand along with the $14.1 million state match to pay for the rest of the project, construction is already under way at the site near the Northern Nevada Mental Health Institute.

Sandoval said the pre-funding by the state and a rule change in how VA projects are prioritized pushed by Sen. Dean Heller and the entire Nevada congressional delegation moved the project up the list.

"The home is desperately needed in Northern Nevada," Sandoval said.

He said he's pleased the state will be reimbursed this year as the home is built.

Heller said the funding is part of the $685 million in the Omnibus budget bill signed into law last month to pay for VA construction programs.

"I look forward to continuing my work with the governor, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services and the VA to ensure that the northern Nevada Veterans Home receives the full support it needs," said Heller.

The project will be a 96-bed skilled nursing facility costing a total of $47.6 million.