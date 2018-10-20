Financial services professional expands to Carson City

Jonathon "Johnny" Olivas celebrated the grand opening of his second financial services office with an open house on Wednesday at 403 N. Carson St. in Carson City. This office is in addition to Olivas' current location at 50 W. Liberty in Reno.

Olivas has helped individuals and business owners with their financial goals and objectives in Northern Nevada since 2007. He's the owner of Multigenerational Financial Strategies LLC and a certified agent for the Macro Asset Perspective program. The Macro Asset Perspective helps clients implement a balanced approach to their personal accumulation and income goals by combining time-tested principals of risk management with sensible strategies for long-term tax reduction, giving them the potential to increase their net spendable income in retirement.

"The addition of my Carson City office will help me better serve my clients and expand my reach to prospective clients," Olivas said. "Carson City is where I live, and now, where I work too. Having the ability to broaden my reach in Northern Nevada will allow me to help more people with their financial goals and strategies."

Olivas is a registered representative with NYLIFE Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC), and an agent for New York Life Insurance Co. He has access to New York Life's advanced planning group, a team of nearly 30 professionals with specialized training in law, taxation, accounting, business, insurance, finance and philanthropic planning.

"I have a vested interest in seeing my friends, family, community and fellow business owners succeed," Olivas said. "I continually strive to provide the best resources and information to my clients. Having a Carson City office will be another step in to doing just that. I couldn't be more thrilled."

In addition to providing financial help to the community, Olivas spends time volunteering and coaching. He's a member of the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors, Carson City Rotary and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada where he serves as a board member.

For information about Olivas or Multigenerational Financial Strategies, visit MultiGenFinancialStrategies.com or facebook.com/MultiGenFinancialStrategies.