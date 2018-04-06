Fire claims outbuildings on Mottsville ranch

An above-ground fuel tank exploded as the result of an outbuilding fire on a Mottsville Lane ranch in Douglas County on Friday morning.

Multiple calls reported a plume of smoke rising south of the road at 8:35 a.m.

East Fork firefighters arrived to find multiple barns ablaze and a big plume of black smoke rising from the Heise property.

"The fire involved a small barn and other smaller out buildings and several pieces of farm equipment," East Fork Chief Tod Carlini said. "First arriving units concentrated on structure protection and suppression of the primary involved structure."

Horses ran in fear around the property while firefighters tried to extinguish the fire.

Carlini said it took about 15 minutes for firefighters to suppress the fire. It was declared under control at about 9:10 a.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Firefighters reported they would be conducting mop-up at the scene for about four hours.

Three engines, three water tenders, a squad, two ALS rescues and three command officers responded with 25 personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Carlini said.