The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flash flood watch in effect until 5 p.m. today for the Slinkard Burn Scar near Topaz

The NWS says: understorms with heavy rainfall could affect the watch area through late afternoon for the eastern Sierra around the Slinkard Burn Scar. Most of the storm activity should push north by 5 p.m.

Short bursts of high intensity rainfall could lead to a repeat debris flow and flash flood onto Highway 395 near Topaz Lake and the California-Nevada state line. This can happen with little or no warning, so be prepared for this flood scenario anytime it rains hard. Follow guidance from ndot or caltrans on highway status.

Instructions: Don`t drive into high water or mud. You won`t get out.