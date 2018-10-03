Lyon County authorities are reporting flash flooding in east Mason Valley just east of Yerington. Sheriff's Office and Road Department personnel have responde

According to a press release, there are a number of yards with water, mud and debris after the area received heavy rain about 5 p.m. Wedbesdat

"Road crews are working to make roads passable tonight and will make major repairs (Thursday)," the press release said. "The area from Nadel Lane east to Bonanza Lane was the hardest hit. One home has been reported to have water in it."

Earlier Wednesday, The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for south-central Lander County in north-central Nevada.

The service said Wednesday afternoon 1 to 2 inches of rain already had fallen in the area. Areas expected to flood stretch from Railroad Pass and portions of U.S. Highway 50 west of Austin and east of New Pass summit.