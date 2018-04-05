Flood warning for Carson River, watch Friday for Reno, Tahoe

The Carson River is expected to reach a level just under flood stage on Sunday as a result of this weekend's storm.

Then after the warm, wet storm, a sudden change to freezing temperatures is expected Saturday night.

The Advance Hydrologic Prediction Service predicts the Carson River will reach a level of 9.4 feet at 11 a.m. Sunday, which is just under the flood stage of 10 feet. A major flood stage is 11 feet.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for western Nevada's Carson River and a flood watch for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra's eastern front in anticipation of heavy rains and excessive snowmelt.

The warning in Douglas County effective until 11 a.m. Sunday includes the Carson River's east and west forks, and the main stem from the confluence to the bridge on U.S. Highway 395 about 6 miles south of Carson City.

A warm, wet storm is expected to move into the area early Friday and bring as much as 4 inches of rain to the mountain tops by Saturday.

The flood watch runs this afternoon through Saturday night for the Reno-Tahoe area, Gardnerville and Virginia City

Up to 2.5 inches is possible at Tahoe and an inch in the valleys.

The forecast for Carson City calls for between a quarter inch and a half inch of rain Friday afternoon and heavy rains to continue Friday night.

The forecast calls for heavy rains to continue until 11 a.m. Saturday with a chance of showers after 11 a.m. The storm is expected to clear by Sunday, but the storm is expected to leave the Carson River just below flood stage late Sunday morning.

Highs of 58 are expected today and Saturday. The low Friday will be 48 and then will dip considerably to 31 Saturday night.

Mayor Bob Crowell asked City Manager Nick Marano at the start of Thursday's Board of Supervisors meeting to address the upcoming storm. Marano said check culverts and ditches, and contact Public Works either by phone or through Carson Connect at the city web site if there are any problems. During the storm, contact 911 if you have problems. Public Work crews will be working round the clock throughout the storm.