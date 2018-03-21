Food for Thought expands to meet needs

Marlene Maffei has been executive director of Carson City's Food for Thought since 2013. Since then she has helped to feed thousands of needy children and helped to create its newest food program, CHOP.

Food for Thought (FFT) is a nonprofit that aims to feed needy children. It operates on a completely volunteer basis. Its mission is to provide nutritious meals to hungry school children in Carson's community. It aims to send every child in need home from school on Fridays with healthy food for the weekend, so the students start school Monday nourished and ready to learn. The program currently caters to 16 schools across Carson City and Douglas County.

"We'll make around 250 bags today for the kids," said Maffei. "But it ranges every week from 240-270. Some of these kids were going from lunch on Friday, until breakfast on Monday at school, without eating. And there are around 400 homeless kids in our community. It's crazy."

Each bag is packed with 10-12 food items all shopped locally. It usually includes a protein, a fruit or veggie, and a beverage. The food items never require any refrigeration, stoves or dishes. Today, right before spring break, volunteers packed a bag full of granola bars, mac n cheese cups, fruit cups, cereal, oatmeal and juices. The plastic bags they use are all donated by Target, for a more discreet look.

On Friday, the bags are placed into each child in need's backpack before they take off for the weekend.

"Since Food for Thought has grown in their efforts, I've had a noticeable decline in theft from the store. I used to have 6 or 7 year olds coming in on the weekends to steal food," said Dave Cox, owner of Grocery Outlet.

Maffei and FFT have since enacted three other programs to further help to feed children.

Their summer food service program has been running successfully for the past seven years. FFT utilizes the kitchen at the Carson City Community Center to create warm, fresh meals, and then serve them to all children ages 2-18 who stop by, no questions asked. This past summer they served 8,000 children in 55 days.

"They get fresh fruits and vegetables every day, homemade ranch every day, and a homemade main course," said Maffei. "We also do activities with them."

For the newly created CHOP program, volunteers show up to schools at 1:15 p.m. to drop off a snack sack of about four food items. They're currently in an experimental period of offering this twice a week, but if demand grows, they have plans to expand to four times a week.

Lastly, FFT and Maffei have also created the infant and toddler program, which provides food and formula for mothers in secondary education.

"My ultimate goal is for Food for Thought to have their own building, with a commercial kitchen, probably over on the east side, so that that building could be a serving site for summer meals and so more kids could have walking distance access," said Maffei.

FFT has created an "item of the month" donation. For April the item is juice boxes. They also are looking for items such as Spaghetti O's microwaveable cups, fruit and veggie cups, and individually wrapped crackers/snacks. All items must be individual serving and shelf stable.

Other ways to help Food for Thought include volunteering, sponsoring a child for the school year for $250, linking your Smith's rewards card to FFT, or use smile.amazon.com and choose FFT to support and shop.

Food for Thought originally came to Carson City in November of 2004. It began in a closet at Fritsch Elementary School. Rebecca Rund, a PTA member, and Brenda Kizor, a school counselor, created the program to discreetly and directly provide weekly bags of food for children who kept coming to school hungry. They now cater to 16 schools across Carson City and Douglas county.

FFT operates mainly off of individual donations, which they invest right back into the community. To learn more, visit them on Facebook or at http://www.nvfoodforthought.org.