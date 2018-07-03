Former corrections director to speak on prison history

Speaker Glen Whorton of the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society will speak on "The Prison in Nevada History" in a free presentation at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park at 10 a.m. Saturday.

President of the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society, Whorton, will present a history of the Nevada State Prison from 1861 until its closing in 2012. The presentation will include its territorial origins, famous or infamous incidents, its wardens and inmates.

For 150 years, the Nevada State Prison played an important role in Nevada, protecting its citizens, influencing its architecture, providing employment and amassing a list of historically significant events.

The Nevada State Prison Preservation Society was formed as a non-profit organization on Nov. 1, 2012 with the goal of preserving, interpreting, and developing the site for the education of present and future generations.

In October 2015, the Nevada State Prison was approved for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

This is a free outdoor event. Visitors should bring their own seating. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, 1/4-mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Recommended Stories For You

Upcoming speakers for this season include Author Steve Achard who will share his memories of growing up at the Home Ranch on July 15; Authors Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey will speak on their book The Old Genoa Cemetery; A Walking Tour – Book 1 on July 28; Chautauquan Michael Fisher will portray H.F. Dangberg Sr. presenting "Curmudgeons, Comrades and Fools From My Days in the Valley," on Aug. 4; and Author Robin Holabird will present "Elvis, Marilyn and the Space Aliens: Nevada Screen Icons," on Aug. 11.