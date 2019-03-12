Former Nevada governor named to Coeur Mining board

Former Gov. Brian Sandoval has been named to the board of directors of Coeur Mining.

The company also announced he will serve on its Environmental, Health, Safety and Corporate Responsibility Committee.

He was named Vice President of Global Gaming Development for MGM Resorts International shortly after he left the governor's office in January.

Sandoval served eight years as Nevada governor. His resume also includes two terms in the Nevada Assembly, chairman of the gaming commission, attorney general and U.S. District Court judge before running for governor.