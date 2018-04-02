Four people killed in fiery Bridgeport crash

The identities of those killed in a fiery collision south of Bridgeport are being withheld pending notification by the Mono County Sheriff's Office.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Subaru Impreza driving northbound on Highway 395 crossed the double yellow lines and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a fifth-wheel trailer Friday evening.

The pickup and the trailer overturned, catching fire and blocking the highway.

Two people in each vehicle were killed as a result.

"All occupants appear to have been properly restrained," the CHP reports.

The collision occurred at 5:15 p.m. Highway 395 was closed all Friday night and into Saturday morning.