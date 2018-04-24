Free bulbs available for ‘Shine blue light’ in Carson City

For the second year, Carson City is participating in Shine a Blue Porch Light to show its support for local law enforcement.

To do this, some Carson businesses are giving out blue lights for residents and businesses to put on their front porch to show their support for all of those who work to keep the city safe.

"Police officers endanger their lives every day responding to 911 calls and patrolling our neighborhoods, streets and highways," said Mayor Bob Crowell. "Let's join the national blue lights movement and do a small deed to send a big message by simply replacing your front porch light with a blue bulb."

Dick Campagni's Carson City Toyota, Capitol Ford and the Sheriff's Office are handing out blue bulbs at no cost.

The bulbs were donated by Nevada electrical distributor Wedco Inc., and anyone can stop into those three locations to pick up a complementary bulb. Wedco Inc. will also be giving the bulbs away at the 21st annual Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial ceremony next week.

"We know that our sheriff's deputies and Nevada Highway Patrol must deal with tragic, violent, threatening situations every day they are on duty," said Wedco president Rich Stoltz. "A blue light shines as a beacon to police both on and off duty and Wedco is proud to be a part of the community support system for these brave officers."

The Carson City Board of Supervisors proclaimed last year the campaign would be an annual event in Carson City for the month of May to show visible support for law enforcement.

The campaign also coincides with the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial ceremony on May 3 on the Capitol Grounds, and National Police Week from May 13 to May 19, to honor those who were killed in the line of duty.

Nevada's memorial honors 132 fallen officers since 1861, with the most recent death of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Office Charleston Vernon Hartfield who was killed at the Route 91 massacre in October.

"Our officers sincerely appreciate seeing a blue light shining in the darkness from someone's porch, yard, or in front of their business," said Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. "Every day, law enforcement officers know the tremendous risks and dangers and when they see the sign of community support a blue light delivers, it means more than I can express."