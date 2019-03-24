Free Easter drama coming to Carson City, Fallon, Yerington

SMITH â€” Local churches are offering an invitation to attend the Living Last Supper drama inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's painting of Jesus' last supper with his disciples.

The first performance of this free, family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, April 13 in the Coleville High School gymnasium at 111591 Highway 395 in Coleville. The following week, guests can see the drama in three locations: Wednesday, April 17 at the Fallon Theater at 71 S. Maine Street in Fallon; Thursday, April 18 at the Yerington Theatre for the Arts at 120 North California Street in Yerington; and Friday, April 19 at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall at 449 W. King Street in Carson City. All four performances begin at 7 p.m.

The Living Last Supper is based on the moment immortalized in da Vinci's painting when Jesus tells his disciples one of them will betray him. Through imagined interactions with da Vinci the artist, each disciple offers reflections on his experiences with the Savior and attempts to answer the soul-searching question regarding the coming betrayal, "Is it I, Lord?" (Will I be the one to betray the Master)? The drama culminates in a full-life imitation of the painting.

The drama is intended to inspire viewers to understand everyone â€” even those who experienced personal fellowship with Jesus when he walked on earth 2,000 years ago â€” falls short of God's perfection and needs a Savior.

Originally written by Ernest K. Emurian, minister of the Elm Avenue Methodist Church, Portsmouth, Va., this year's drama offers a dynamic rearrangement by Ned Welsh, a local thespian.

Call 775-443-6999 for information.