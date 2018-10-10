Free flu shot clinics offered

Adults who are uninsured, underinsured or without a Social Security number can receive free medical care through December at upcoming University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine Student Outreach Clinics including a new Rural Outreach Influenza Clinic in Dayton. UNR Med offers free clinics in a continuing effort to assist the region's medically uninsured with needed health care services.

The following clinics are available:

Rural Outreach Influenza Vaccination Clinic in Dayton: Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

General and Children's Clinics at UNR Med's Family Medicine Center in Reno: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 23; 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 10; 6-9 p.m. Nov. 20; 6-9 p.m. Dec. 11.

Women's Clinics at UNR Med's Family Medicine Center in Reno: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 20; 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 17; 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 1.

The Rural Outreach Influenza Clinic will be held at Healthy Communities Coalition's Dayton Food Pantry located at 209 Dayton Valley Road and will offer flu vaccinations only. The clinic will provide 200 free flu shots.

The Dayton flu clinic is made possible through a collaboration among UNR Med, Community Health Nurses in Lyon County, and Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey counties, as well as Carson Tahoe Hospital, which will donate supplies and Carson Medical Group, which will donate funds. For questions, call 775-350-9250.

General, Children's and Women's Clinics are held at UNR Med's Family Medicine Center, located on the University of Nevada, Reno campus just north of Mackay Stadium off North Virginia Street. Take RTC bus route 7 to North Virginia Street or the Sierra Spirit bus.

The free clinics offer a variety of services, including: flu shots, pap smears, pregnancy testing, gynecological exams, breast exams, STD testing, mammogram referrals, as well as pediatric services such as head start physicals, sports physicals, well checks, sick visits and immunizations for children.

Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis and must sign in by 10 a.m. for Saturday clinics and 7:30 p.m. for Tuesday clinics. Only 200 spots will be available at this Rural Outreach Clinic. No appointments are necessary and Spanish translators are available at all clinics. Answers to frequently asked questions about UNR Med's Student Outreach Clinics are available.

UNR Med offers monthly clinics as a way to give back to the community and prepare medical students as future physicians. Licensed faculty and clinical community physicians supervise the medical students and the care patients receive.

The Student Outreach Clinics are made possible by the support of the Nell J. Redfield Foundation and Patricia D. Cafferata in memory of Dr. H. Treat Cafferata.