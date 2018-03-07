Free presentation in Carson City to center on healthy aging

What: Aging in Nevada and the Sanford Center for Aging

Carson City Nevada Triad presents Aging in Nevada and the Sanford Center for Aging, a presentation designed to raise awareness about senior wellness, discuss trends in aging and share information about the Sanford Center's portfolio of programs and services at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, on Friday at 11:45 a.m.

Dr. Kelley Macmillan, director of community and social services of the Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno, will present on behalf of the center.

"On a percentage basis, Nevada's elder population is the second fastest growing in the country," Macmillan said. "While the proportion of the population that is 65 and older is growing nationally, the elder segment is currently about 12 percent of the population, and expected to grow to about 16 percent by 2030."

Macmillan said meeting the needs of this growing population group in the state of Nevada will be a challenge for health care, social services and consumer services.

"There are some exciting opportunities and some serious challenges ahead to help this population age well into the future," he said.

Corry Steiner, chair of the Triad board of directors, said Triad is looking for volunteers to fill roles on the program's board to help plan and execute the monthly educational sessions.

"We've had a wonderful year with great programs covering everything from flu season to fraud prevention," Steiner said. "We're looking to expand our current board to get more great ideas and support for additional programming."

Steiner said the board hopes to find additional representatives from the corporate sector, R.S.V.P, Health and Human Services, Clergy, an elected official and a member-at-large to round out the Triad community advisory board, which provides community support as well.

Anyone interested in filling a role on the board is asked to contact Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, at cwarner@carson.org.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Raffle tickets for a drawing for a gift basket will be handed out at the door.

Carson City Triad provides health and safety related information monthly at the Senior Center. Triad is a collaboration between the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Fire Department and Senior Center.

For information, contact Warner, or call the center at 775-883-0703.