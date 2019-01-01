Free radon test kits available

RENO — January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada Cooperative Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28. Radon test kits are available at Cooperative Extension offices and partnering locations, as well as at presentations.

In Nevada, one in four homes tested show radon concentrations at or above the EPA action level. According to experts, living in a home with radon concentrations at the action level poses a risk of developing lung cancer similar to the risk posed by smoking about half a pack of cigarettes a day.

The risk of radon-caused lung cancer can be reduced. A simple three-day test can determine if a house has a radon problem, and winter is an ideal time to test a home for radon. If radon problems are found, they can be fixed.

Scheduled presentations for Northern Nevada are: Jan. 9 at Genoa Town Hall, Main Street, Minden, at 6:30 p.m.; Jan. 12, Smart Strategies Workshop for Homeownership, Repairs & Radon, at Adams Hub Studio, 111 W. Proctor St., Carson City, from 9 a.m. to noon.; Jan. 12 at Sierra View Library, 4001 S. Virginia St., Reno, at 2 p.m.; Jan. 15 at Spanish Springs Library, 7100A Pyramid Highway, Sparks, at 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 at CVIC, 1604 Esmeralda Ave., Minden, at 6 p.m. (Radon Poster Contest Awards Ceremony will follow the educational presentation); Jan. 22 at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market St., Stateline, at 6 p.m. (Nevada and California collaborative program); Feb. 2 at Northwest Reno Library, 2325 Robb Drive, Reno, at 3:30 p.m.; Feb. 6 at North Valleys Library, 1075 North Hills Blvd., Reno, at 5:30 p.m.; Feb. 7 at Sparks Library, 1125 12th St., Sparks, at 6 p.m.; Feb. 8 at South Valleys Library, 15650 Wedge Parkway, Reno, at 3 p.m.

For those who can't attend a presentation, free test kits are available through Feb. 28 at the following northern Nevada locations:

Carson City County Cooperative Extension, 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 15, Carson City.; Churchill County Cooperative Extension, 111 Sheckler Road, Fallon; Douglas County Cooperative Extension, 1325 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville; Gardnerville Ranchos GID, 931 Mitch Drive, Gardnerville; Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market St., Stateline.

Genoa Town Office, 2289 Main St., Genoa; Elko County Cooperative Extension, 701 Walnut St., Elko; City of West Wendover City Hall, 1111 N. Gene L. Jones Way, West Wendover; Humboldt County Cooperative Extension, 1085 Fairgrounds Road, Winnemucca; Lander County Cooperative Extension, 815 N. Second St., Battle Mountain; Lyon County Cooperative Extension, 504 S. Main St., Yerington.

Fernley City Hall, 595 Silver Lace Blvd., Fernley; Central Lyon County Fire District, 246 Dayton Valley Road, Dayton; Mineral County Cooperative Extension, 205 S. A St., Hawthorne; Pershing County Cooperative Extension, 810 Sixth St., Lovelock; Storey County Senior Center, 100 Mill St., Virginia City.

Lockwood Senior/Community Center, 800 Peri Ranch Road, Lockwood; Washoe County Cooperative Extension, 4955 Energy Way, Reno; Sun Valley General Improvement District, 5000 Sun Valley Blvd., Sun Valley; Incline Village Recreation Center, 980 Incline Way, Incline Village.

A list of presentations can also be found at http://bit.ly/NRAM19presentations and a list of locations to get test kits can be found at http://bit.ly/NRAM19kitlocations.

Nevadans can also order free test kits online at https://2019freekit.eventbrite.com, or by mailing in the Radon Test Kit Order form, also available online for printing at http://bit.ly/NRAM19cpn. Ordered test kits will require $4 for shipping.

For information, call the Radon Hotline at 1-888-RADON10 (1-888-723-6610) or visit the Nevada Radon Education Program website at http://www.RadonNV.com.