Free seminar for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s

A free seminar designed to help families and caregivers of those with Alzheimer's and dementia during the holidays will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Carson City Nugget Conference Meeting Room.

The seminar is hosted by Carson Tahoe Expressions Memory Care. The seminar will be led by renowned memory care expert David Troxel, MPH, who will share useful tips and strategies to empower adult children and caregivers to reduce stress, overcome challenges and help their loved ones enjoy the upcoming holiday season.