Free yoga, prizes offered at Carson City Yoga’s open house

A day of free yoga classes, refreshments, prizes and other festivities are planned at Carson City Yoga's open house on Saturday.

The yoga studio at 305 N. Carson St., Suite 202, is celebrating the expansion of professional yoga teaching in Carson City and the opening of its new studio, formerly Yoga Sol, 116 E. Seventh St., Suite 4.

Co-owners Mary Kay Raponi and Amy Joytir planned the open house as both a way of introducing the community to the new location and thanking it for years of support and participation. They said classes at the studio aren't restricted to experienced yoga practitioners, and all levels are welcome.

"In class, we learn to listen to our bodies and to accept them as they are," said Joytir.

The open house will open with two regularly scheduled classes — first a mixed-level class with Joytir from 7:30 to 8:45, followed by a class for beginners with Raponi from 9 to 10:15 a.m.

The free yoga will continue with 20-to-25-minute classes — billed as a chance to try something new and meet an assortment of teachers — for the remainder of the day as follows:

Gentle Heart Opening with Molly Dahl at 11 a.m.; Slow Flow with Cindy Webb at 11:30 a.m.; Power Yoga with Steve Yochum at noon; Yoga and Biomechanics with Angela Sullivan at 12 :30 p.m.; Family Yoga, suitable for children, with Rosemary Orantes at 1 p.m.; Yoga for Arthritis with Diane Dunn at 1:30 p.m.; Yin/Restorative Yoga with Lisa Cook at 2 p.m.; Awakening through Qigong (Gentle Movement) with Deborah Stevenson at 2:30 p.m.; and a closing meditation, led by Dahl and complete with Avilone Starr's sound healing music, at 3 p.m. The studio encourages participants to try a free class, then return for the meditation and blessing of the studio, its students, teachers and the community.

Teachers will be available throughout the day to answer questions and chat.

Prizes up for grabs include local art and books, a gift certification from Reflexology of Carson City, mala beads, free yoga classes and gear and private yoga and meditation sessions. Drawings will be held every half hour with the winners chosen from those who attend the open house, or those who stop by the Carson Street studio or the former location, now Joytir Yoga and Massage. Anyone who reviews the studio on Facebook or follows Carson City Yoga on Instagram is eligible.

For information, go to http://www.carsoncityyoga.com.