Freeway from Carson City to Reno to close Nov. 17-18

NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation have scheduled a full closure of Interstate 580 in northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of both Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, according to a post on the Nevada Department of Transportation website.

Both directions of I-580/U.S. 395 will be closed from U.S. 50/East William Street exit 39 in central Carson City to the Alternate U.S. 395 Bowers Mansion exit 50 in northern Washoe Valley from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 for major utility line repairs. No access will be allowed via interstate on and off-ramps within the closure area. No through traffic will be allowed through Hobart Road or Eastlake Boulevard areas, but local access will be permitted for residents. Drivers are asked to plan to travel the interstate well before or after the closure times on these dates, or to utilize other state highways.

Repairs will be made to 120-kilovolt transmission lines which cross over the interstate and supply power to approximately 11,0000 customers at Lake Tahoe. The overhead lines were recently struck and damaged by an aircraft. The repairs require a helicopter working during daylight hours to string new utility lines across the roadway. The morning weekend hours were selected to reduce impact on heavier weekday commute traffic. As many as 43,000 vehicles travel the section of interstate daily.

State road information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.

