Friday ceremony dedicates Battle Born Memorial to Nevada’s Fallen

Veterans Day weekend will begin Friday morning with a solemn remembrance of acknowledging almost 900 Nevadans who have died in every war since the Civil War.

A reception to dedicate the Battle Born Memorial to Nevada's Fallen begins at 9 a.m. inside the lobby of the State Archives and Library Building, 100 N. Stewart St., in Carson City. The formal ceremony, though, starts at 10 a.m. with a flyover and will be conducted outside behind the archive building with Gov. Brian Sandoval, State Den. David Parks, PUNCH Architecture's Zak Ostrowski and Tina Drakulich, who's representing the Gold Star families.

"We often acknowledge the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who gave their lives in defense of our country — and how their loss is the greatest of sacrifices," said Kat Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. "And yes, we absolutely owe it to the memory of those who fell in combat to never forget them. However, we also owe their families a heartfelt acknowledgement of their loss, for what can be more tragic than to lose a child, a sibling, a parent or other close family member? In some small way, we hope that this monument helps our Gold Star families understand that while we may never truly understand their pain, we will do what we can to keep the memories of their loved ones alive forever."

Sandoval signed Senate Bill 230 that established the Battle Born Memorial. The memorial remembers and honors Nevadans who were killed in action from the Civil War to the latest wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. A panel of experts selected PUNCH Architecture of Las Vegas to provide the concept, design and architecture of the memorial.

"Those attending the dedication ceremony include the immediate family members of Nevada's fallen," said Terri Hendry, communication director for NDVS. "This includes the father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter or spouse and a Nevada military member killed in combat. We expect to have approximately 100 immediate family members in attendance for the dedication."

Hendry said a limited number of keepsakes will be given to attendees. The keepsake is an actual piece of the memorial, cut into the shape of Nevada, and Hendry added families will always have a piece of the memorial to keep with them forever.

Although the memorial will be dedicated with 895 names, she said the design allows for expansion to add more names.

Those wishing to "save their seat" can do so online: http://bit.ly/2PUuoKt or they may contact David Johnson at johnsond@veterans.nv.gov, 775-825-9846.

Parades: Two Veterans Day parades will honor the men and women who serve or have served in the military. The Virginia City parade begins at 11 a.m. but the Reno parade kicks off at 11:11 a.m. The parade takes place on Virginia Street between 1st and 5th streets.

This is also a special year for the Veterans Day parade. Nov. 11 marks the 100th anniversary when World War I ended on Nov. 11, 1918.

Honor Flight Nevada: The fourth honor flight of the year arrives at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Sunday afternoon. People planning to attend the homecoming are asked to arrive at the airport at about 4:15 p.m.