Friday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
April 21, 2018
Friday night's winning California lotto numbers were:
Daily 3 Evening: 2-6-1; Daily 3 Midday: 9-5-8; Daily 4: 5-1-5-8; Daily Derby: 1st: 5 California Classic; 2nd: 1 Gold Rush; 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: 1:49.40; Fantasy 5: 08-11-14-17-35; Mega Millions: 01-15-18-32-45, Mega Ball: 4; Megaplier: 2.
The jackpot for the Powerball drawing is estimated at $142 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
