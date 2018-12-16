Friends of the Carson City Library asks community to take survey

Friends of the Carson City Library is looking for ways to better serve the community and, in turn, better support the library.

The organization, which provides funding to the Carson City Library, is asking the community to take a survey.

The three-minute survey will ask questions about the participant's knowledge of the organization and familiarity with Browsers Corner Book Store.

The book store is the primary source of income for Friends, which funds programs, such as the Summer Learning Challenge, that aren't covered by tax dollars.

Everyone who completes the survey will receive a free paperback book from the Browsers Corner Book Store.

To take the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SPN3CFH or follow Friends of the Carson City Library on Facebook.